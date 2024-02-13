Farm Online
Walk through a feedlot virtually and discover a new career

February 13 2024 - 11:00am
Feedlot operators have created a new online tool, which allows people to visit their operations virtually.
The Australian Lot Feeders' Association has launched its latest educational resource, a virtual feedlot tour, that promises to deliver an immersive experience of feedlot operations and career opportunities.

