Why US cattle producers want Biden gone and a return of Donald Trump

US cattle producers have set their sights on a return of a Donald Trump-led government at the US presidential election on November 5.
In a straw poll of producers from the recent National Cattlemen's Beef Association conference in Orlando, Florida, there was overwhelming support for a return of a conservative Republication administration.
However, direct support for controversial and still-to-be-confirmed GOP nominee appeared to be limited.
Instead US producers appeared more interested in getting rid of current President Joe Biden and what they perceive as the damaging policies of the liberal Democrat administration.
Marcus Creasey, Heber Springs Arkansas, said he was voting against Joe Biden, regardless of who was eventually nominated for the GOP.
"The Biden administration's open border has increased the threat of bio-terrorism, particularly the deliberate spreading of foot and mouth disease," Mr Creasy said.
Gene Kubecka, Wendt Ranches, Bay City, Texas, said the US was in disarray.
"We need a change in mentality, and one that better supports agriculture.
"That's why I will support Trump, or whoever receives the Republicans' nomination."
Reid Smith, Wilders Wagyu, Clayton, North Carolina, said unless Trump won, it was the end of the western world.
"Debt and globalisation will see to that," Mr Reid said.
"It doesn't matter if it is Biden or even Michelle Obama, we need to stop the manipulation
Dave Norford, Charlotte, Virginia, described Trump as the "lesser of two evils".
"He may be crazy, but he's not senile," Mr Norford said.
James Kean, Lousia, Virginia, said he hoped Nikki Haley would receive the Republication nomination because she could potentially create a "middle ground" for all Americans.
"She makes the most common sense because she is a moderate," Mr Kean said.
"But if it's Trump against Biden or anyone else, I will be voting for Trump because as it stands, Congress is just too dysfunctional."
Jay Calhoun, Callands, Virginia, said the thought of Robert F Kennedy Junior as an independent president not tied to either the Demoncrat or Republication parties held appeal.
"But as a Christian I cannot support some of Kennedy's social positions, so I will be supporting the Republican nomination.
"Unfortunately, the US has allowed the bureaucracy to become empowered during the past 40 to 50 years and that is no good for anyone."
Kevin McBride, Engle, Texas, was adamant that Biden had to go.
"If Biden gets re-elected it will be over for the United States and that will be a disaster for not only the US, but for all of the world," Mr McBride said.
"If Trump wins at least we have a chance of securing our borders and rebuilding the economy.
"That is just not going to happen under Biden."
Young cattle cattle producers also voiced their support for Trump and ongoing concern with the Biden administration.
Faith Dillard, Hartford, Alabama, Charlie Gulledge, Auburn, Alabama, and Kendal Stalnaker, Lake Butler, Florida, said they would also all vote Republican.
"The next US Farm Bill needed to provide more support and encouragement for young people in agriculture," Mr Stalnaker said.
"Productive farmland is also being constantly lost to urban development with a flow-on to the crops we can grow and water quality and especially how it is making it more difficult for young people to stay in agriculture.
"Right now we lack advocacy. Young people need to speak out that the US is on the wrong track and get a Farm Bill that delivers."
