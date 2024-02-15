Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Why US cattle producers want Biden gone and a return of Donald Trump

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated February 15 2024 - 4:45pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
US cattle producers have set their sights on a return of a Donald Trump-led government and an end to the Joe Biden administration. Images supplied
US cattle producers have set their sights on a return of a Donald Trump-led government and an end to the Joe Biden administration. Images supplied

US cattle producers have set their sights on a return of a Donald Trump-led government at the US presidential election on November 5.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.