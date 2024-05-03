Farm Online
Home/Beef

Mad cow shaped Australian beef's foothold in Japan, but it's not celebrated

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
May 4 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Korean citizens protesting in the 2000s against US beef imports, which could be infected with mad cow disease. Japan had already banned US imports. Picture via Shutterstock.
Korean citizens protesting in the 2000s against US beef imports, which could be infected with mad cow disease. Japan had already banned US imports. Picture via Shutterstock.

Australian beef's foothold in the lucrative Japanese market is rarely spoken about without reference to the devastation of the discovery of Bovine spongiform encephalopathy in the form of mad cow disease, in Canada and the United States.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.