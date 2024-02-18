Tranquil lifestyle farm in the heart of the city | Video

Blackheath Farm is a highly attractive 26,260 square metre (6.5 acre) lifestyle farm in the heart of the city.
Located on Cliveden Avenue in the Brisbane suburb of Corinda, the property is located in a tranquil pocket surrounded by beautiful greenspace, but a stone's throw from amenities.
The owners purchased the land in 1979 and have lived in the home designed and built by highly respected Brisbane builder Graham Osterfield.
Blackheath Farm is well known for its sheds of organic fruit and vegetables grown in significant greenhouse tunnels and sheds.
The property also has excellent infrastructure for an equestrian lifestyle with two stables and a tack room, as well as a dressage arena on a lower paddock.
The centrally located dam provides irrigation water as well as a convenient reserve for local wildlife.
The three bedroom home is set in peaceful, private gardens and features north east aspect over the property.
The kitchen and dining area opens out onto a large all-weather-covered deck with views across the property
There is also a three car garage and a large workshop/extra car accommodation.
Situated in a secluded pocket of Corinda, Blackheath Farm is 600m from Oxley train station, and less than less than 30 minutes from the Brisbane CBD.
The property is also well placed to cafes, shops, and close to Corinda State School, Corinda State High School, St Aidan's, and a golf course.
The nearby new Songbird Development suggests the property has potential future uses.
Contact Peter Douglas, 0407 172 101, Ray White Rural Queensland.
