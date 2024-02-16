Data reveals appetite to sell MDB water

The number of license holders wanting to sell Murray-Darling Basin water entitlements in the latest government buyback far exceeded that needed to hit target volumes in some catchments, according to newly-released data.
The data also illustrated a significant difference between what the government was prepared to pay for water in the various catchments, the average price paid across all water entitlement types was $4,980 per megalitre.
The buybacks were part of the strategic water rights purchasing program - Bridging the Gaps - aiming to divert 44.3 gigalitres per year (GL/y) in six basin catchments to environmental flows.
The federal government announced on Thursday that once all contracts had been settled it would have paid farmers, irrigators and water traders around $205 million for 26.35 GL/y - or $0.007 a litre.
Figures since posted to the Department of Climate Change Energy and Environment website shows license holders had offered 137.65 GL across all six catchments towards that 44.3 GL target between when tenders opened in March and closed in May last year.
Despite this the government still fell short of the overall buyback target.
About 250 offers were received.
The NSW Murray catchment tender process saw the largest number of disappointed tenderers, with the government target purchase volume of 10 GL being met with a thumping 71.5 GL being offered up. The government ended up buying 13.8 GL.
Offers from the Namoi catchment of 48.6 GL also far-exceeded the target volume of 9.5 GL, with 19 GL purchased. Likewise, Lachlan catchment tenders compiling 5.7 GL exceeded the 0.9 GL sought by authorities, who ended up buying 2.3 GL.
Meanwhile, the 2.8 GL volume offered by entitlement holders in the NSW Border Rivers catchment did not meet the target volume of 5.1 GL - with the government buying only 0.01 GL.
The Condamine Balonne (surface water) target of 14 GL received tenders of only 7.6 GL - 5.2 GL purchased.
The data also revealed that no offers were received for Condamine-Balonne groundwater in an area home to Cubbie Station, Australia's biggest cotton farm.
CCEEW water recovery branch head Malcolm Southwell told Senate estimates on Friday that "we will need to do another process of some sort to recover" the remainder of the target.
"Where we have fallen short (of targets) there were either insufficient bids or they did not represent value for money," he said.
"We have active conversations continuing with the NSW and Queensland governments and we have started conversations with groundwater users in Queensland as well to understand the opportunities to recover that water."
He said the volumes received in excess of the tender were weighted to the southern basin.
Offers were assessed by the department on value for money, ability to contribute towards 'bridging the gap', environmental utility and cost and "other financial factors."
A mix of buybacks, water offsets and improving efficiency through subsidised on and off farm irrigation infrastructure will likely be used to reclaim the additional water needed to hit the 'bridging the gap' target.
Nationals deputy leader and shadow water minister Perin Davey pointed out that as the table does not include specific details, such as whether the water purchased was general or high security, it could be ascertained if the Commonwealth had paid a premium.
The figures show that while community, irrigator and farmer representative groups remain opposed to the buyback program, individual licence holders are willingly selling entitlements - depending on the catchment.
Condamine Balonne (surface water) was found to be worth an average of $7,692 ML and Namoi sellers raked in $6,447 ML.
Meanwhile, Barwon Darling holdings went for $3,314 ML, NSW Murray at $2,400 ML, Lachlan at $2,190 ML and NSW Border Rivers just $774 ML.
The data also shows an "incidental" over-recovery of 0.4 GL "due to the nature of some transactions on offer", this is believed to revolve around the size of the parcels offered.
The government has labelled its full budget to complete the MDBP as "not for publication" and cabinet in-confidence.
Environment and Water Minister Tanya Plibersek said the tender process showed the direct purchasing of water - the first in the basin since 2020 - "can be effective" as one tool to reclaim water rights.
"Through these willing sellers we will return water that is desperately needed to restore our rivers and support the plants, animals and communities that rely on it," she said.
"We are determined to deliver the Murray-Darling Basin Plan in full."
While the purchases are a fraction of the 700GL still needed to reach sustainability targets under the Murray-Darling Basin Plan, they illustrate the mountainous task the government faces.
An MDBP audit found it would fall 750 gigalitres short of its total of 3,200GL by the deadline of June 2024.
To cover the shortfall, the plan was extended last August in a new agreement reached between the Commonwealth and the states, although Victoria has refused to sign up to buy entitlements.
The Greens and Labor then reached a "breakthrough" deal in November to amend the plan to mandate an additional 450GL of environmental flows into the southern basin specifically to increase flows into South Australia.
The states have until the end of 2026 to deliver their 605GL of water-saving infrastructure projects. The full recovery of the 450GL of environmental water has been set for the end of 2027.
Ms Plibersek is expected to announce the progress of discussions on the "Bridge the Gap" program with the ACT in coming days.
