Dairy inputs heading in the right direction, providing farmer certainty

By Andrew Miller
February 18 2024 - 5:30am
Leitchville, Vic, farmer Bernice Lumsden, who runs a 700 head herd, said water is the north's number one input cost and concern. Picture by Andrew Miller
Dairy Australia's latest input report indicates input costs remain favourable for farmers, with fertiliser prices remaining steady and temporary water costs continuing to ease.

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

