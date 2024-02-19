Fertile, picturesque Linthorpe Valley lifestyle property | Video

Linthorpe Downs is a 63 hectare (156 acre) rural lifestyle property located 17km from Pittsworth and 39km from Toowoomba on the Queensland Darling Downs.
Comprising of a 5ha lot and a 58ha lot, the productive property is located in the fertile and picturesque Linthorpe Valley.
Divided into five paddocks, the property features mainly Rhodes grass, Queensland blue and bambatsi pastures.
Water is supplied from a solar equipped bore pumping about 1700 gallon an hour.
Improvements include a double garage, 10x15m truck shed, 21x38 former poultry sheds, an ex-piggery used for horse stables, a storage barn, an old shed, silos, and fuel tanks.
The steel cattle yards have an undercover crush.
Improvements include a modest but well maintained three bedroom weatherboard residence that has been extended with an enclosed front patio and the rear family room.
Linthorpe Downs will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Pittsworth on March 15.
Contact James Croft, 0429 318 646, or James Arthur, 0438 347 330, Ray White Rural, Pittsworth.
