Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Wool clip contamination sparks AWEX campaign relaunch

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
February 19 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reports of wool contamination in China processors have prompted AWEX to bring back the Keep Your Clip Clean campaign.
Reports of wool contamination in China processors have prompted AWEX to bring back the Keep Your Clip Clean campaign.

The Australian Wool Exchange has brought back its Keep Your Clip Clean campaign amidst rising concern among Chinese wool processors around wool contamination.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.