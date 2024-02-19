Wool clip contamination sparks AWEX campaign relaunch

The Australian Wool Exchange has brought back its Keep Your Clip Clean campaign amidst rising concern among Chinese wool processors around wool contamination.
The campaign last ran in around 2009 to help address issues around wool clips becoming contaminated by objects such as wine, bags, cloth, hooks, wire, and tools.
Clip contamination has once again become a serious concern, due to the havoc it can cause in processing by damaging equipment or contaminating entire batches of woollen product.
AWEX CEO Mark Grave said the emphasis on decreasing wool contamination this time had come from processing customers in China.
"They buy so much of our wool that the pain of having contaminants in the wool that they buy gives them real financial heartache but also heartache from a point of having confidence in what we produce," he said.
"It is about contamination in all its forms, it's a very good reminder that we should all be paying attention and what is really important here is the support and cooperation we're receiving from our biggest customers to try and get that message out to everybody."
Thousands of Keep Your Clip Clean posters will be distributed throughout the year to help raise awareness of the issue, with AWEX targeting both producers and wool classers.
Mr Grave said the previous iteration of the campaign ran in line with a classer registration period and was really effective.
"All of the items you see on the poster in that image are everyday items you can see in a wool shed... a lot of them are taken from processors who have given us the contaminant back to photograph," he said.
"It's important to understand that it's not just China, it is Australian and European processors who want to make sure they get a contaminant-free product.
"We have been supported by wool brokers and exporters naturally and we will be re-emphasising this message at the next registration for classers coming at the end of this year.
"We want to be known for the quality of the wool that we do produce and not to detract from that by accidental contamination."
AWEX has received a strong message of support for Australian growers to be vigilant and to achieve a clip free of contamination from leaders of companies including China SDIC International Trade Nanjing, TianYu Wool Industry, Zhejiang Redsun Wool Textile Co and Zhejiang New Chuwa Wool.
TianYu Wool Industry chief marketing officer Jane Guo said she shared the company's "passion for Australia Merino Wool and thanks wool growers for their efforts and continuous best practice on farm for quality clip preparation".
