Mass cattle slaughter after Woolnorth loses crucial milk supply deal

Many hundreds of dairy cows from Woolnorth in Tasmania's north west are being sent to be slaughtered and the number could go into the thousands.
It follows the company that owns the vast property losing a key milk supply deal.
Van Dairy Limited did not confirm exactly how many cattle were to be slaughtered at the Greenham abattoir, with local sources putting it in the thousands.
The company also did not say what proportion of the herd would remain.
Owner Lu Xianfeng did say: "Given Fonterra is seeking to reduce their milk production and walk away from their exclusive milk supply agreement, it is appropriate Van Dairy manages its herd numbers now and into the future."
A number of older, less productive dairy cows are sent to be slaughtered each year, but the current numbers go beyond that.
"Prudent management of herd numbers is an important part of dairy farm management and is an ongoing process for all operations," Mr Lu said.
Van Dairy had an exclusive supply agreement with dairy giant Fonterra for several years.
Fonterra earlier this month confirmed it had ended the agreement, saying it was "based on a number of commercial factors that we have been unable to resolve".
It said it had been working with other farms to secure alternative milk supply.
Fonterra said it had no intention of reducing production.
Some with knowledge of the industry are questioning how it can replace the large volumes of milk from Van Dairy to enable it to maintain production levels.
RSPCA Tasmania chief executive Jan Davis said: "Obviously our preference is to see animals re-homed and repurposed wherever that's possible."
"Greenham's certainly do uphold best practice standards."
Greenham is advertising skilled and unskilled meat processing positions and for experienced beef boners, slicers and slaughter workers for "Smithton, Devonport and North-West Tasmania".
Mr Lu said he would continue to support his dairy farms, the workers and employment in the far North-West.
Van Dairy sold part of Woolnorth in 2021.
It also offloaded 12 farms outside the Woolnorth farm gate for more than $60 million.
The company had been under pressure over problems with effluent management, animal welfare and infrastructure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.