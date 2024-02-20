'Extremely unlikely' growers will have access to double strength bait at sowing

The holders of an emergency Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) permit to produce double strength zinc phosphide mouse bait have conceded it will be 'extremely unlikely' a new APVMA permit will be issued in time for the critical autumn sowing baiting period.
The Grain Producers Australia emergency permit with the APVMA for 50 grams a kilogram of zinc phosphide bait, compared to the permanently registered 25g/kg product, expired on December 31.
The organisation applied to have the permit extended on November 9 but the APVMA is continuing to review the application and has given no idea of the timing when it will decide whether or not to issue another permit.
GPA spokesperson Andrew Weidemann said given farmers would likely be starting sowing in earnest in just over a month in some areas it appeared as if they would need to control mice using bait with the old formulation.
"We're working through things with the APVMA and they're evaluating submitted studies and data but my message to growers at this stage is not to bank on the ZP 50 formulation being available."
"At this stage we're saying the best case scenario will be that the permit goes through and growers have access to ZP 50 when mouse numbers begin building again in early spring when it begins to get warmer."
Mr Weidemann said the feedback from grain growers was that the ZP 50 bait, which GPA hopes will become permanently registered, was a good initiative.
"The rationale behind applying for the permit in the first place was because of difficulties controlling mice in high numbers with the 25g/kg bait," he said.
"It's not to say it doesn't work in some instances, but in others people with high numbers of mice have definitely reported better efficacy with the stronger bait."
Industry observers are urging growers to monitor their baiting results to see if control rates are satisfactory with the 25g/kg product available.
CSIRO mouse researcher Steve Henry said mouse numbers were high in several key cropping regions across the country and added he expected reports of higher than average numbers to spread.
"The Darling Downs in Queensland, parts of the Adelaide Plains in South Australia and the Millewa in far north-west Victoria all have had trapping results with markedly higher numbers than normal."
He said it would be no surprise to see mouse populations boom in other cropping regions.
"It has been a mild and wet summer in many parts of the south and there is a lot of feed about, presenting ideal conditions for mice to breed up, so I'd urge farmers to make sure they monitor their paddocks."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.