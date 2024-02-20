Farm Online
'Extremely unlikely' growers will have access to double strength bait at sowing

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
February 20 2024 - 12:00pm
Mice numbers are building up in parts of the nation's cropping belt. File photo.
Mice numbers are building up in parts of the nation's cropping belt. File photo.

The holders of an emergency Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) permit to produce double strength zinc phosphide mouse bait have conceded it will be 'extremely unlikely' a new APVMA permit will be issued in time for the critical autumn sowing baiting period.

