Farm Online
Home/Beef

Cattle prices take a tumble but producers urged not to over-react

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated February 20 2024 - 4:13pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prices across most categories of cattle have taken a tumble in the past week.
Prices across most categories of cattle have taken a tumble in the past week.

Cattle prices have taken a fall on the back of heavier supply but the market is far from keeling over and many people, particularly backgrounders, are saying the new level is far more sustainable.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.