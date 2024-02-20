Farm Online
Varroa mite bill being divided up, transition plan almost settled.

By Jason Gregory
Updated February 20 2024 - 8:31pm, first published 4:59pm
The 16 commodity groups impacted by the devastating Varroa mite outbreak are currently privately negotiating their financial contribution towards the response and long-term management of the invasive pest.

