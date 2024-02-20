Farm Online
Diet guidelines with a pinch of ideology and a dash of over-reach

By Shan Goodwin
February 21 2024 - 6:00am
Victorian beef and lamb farmer Loretta Carroll is worried the science will be overlooked in attempts to incorporate 'sustainability' into dietary guidelines. Photo supplied.

Moves to factor in climate change to national recommendations about what foods people should eat, and in what amounts, have been slammed by those in the livestock industry as a dangerous overstep.

Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

