Big SA sheep station going to auction near Burra

One of South Australia's better known big pastoral properties is heading to auction.
Koomooloo Station is being offered at the Burra Town Hall at 2pm on Thursday, April 11 across its 35,937 hectares (88,801 acres).
Agents from Ray White Rural South Australia said the North-East property's sale "presents a wonderful opportunity to acquire a highly sought after pastoral grazing property".
The station is located 70km north-east of Burra and 202km north of Adelaide.
Agents said the station was highly regarded for its access to underground stock water.
The station boasts wide open grasslands with native pastures in good heart following conservative stocking over the past few seasons.
"Koomooloo Station presents a unique opportunity for acquisition of a large pastoral property in historically one of the best sheep breeding areas of South Australia, renowned for excellent wool growing and prized sheep breeding attributes," agents said.
The station's grazing country is predominantly flat open blue bush and spear grass plains with small pockets of lightly timbered shelter.
Quality, unlimited underground water is supplied from two bores and numerous dams.
The owners estimate the long term carrying capacity is 5500-6000 breeding ewes and replacements.
Agents said the station's timbered areas containing black oak and sandalwood trees to provide stock shelter.
Fencing is a mix of timber posts, steel droppers and steel posts with either five plain wires, Cyclone with plain wire or four plain wires with barb along with some sections of 'WestonFence".
Farm improvements include an historic four-bedroom homestead, three-bedroom workman's house and a two-bedroom workman's cottage.
Koomooloo has an eight-stand shearing shed, 12-bedroom shearers quarters, multiple sheep yards and sundry shedding.
For more information contact the agents from Ray White Rural South Australia - Sam Krieg on 0484 288698 and Daniel Schell on 0415 436379.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.