Dairy beef will never overtake straight beef in Australia: Here's why

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated February 22 2024 - 3:17pm, first published 11:00am
Butcher Sam Charles on the job at The Natural Butcher at Bondi Junction, Sydney. Picture by Shan Goodwin.
The idea that beef from the dairy herd would ever overtake product from beef-only animals in the minds of Australian consumers has been shot down by butchers and cattle breeding experts.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

