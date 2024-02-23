Farm Online
Home/Newsletter

Government approved levy despite advice it would be passed on to consumers

JG
By Jason Gregory
Updated February 23 2024 - 3:08pm, first published 2:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Government approved levy despite advice it would be passed on to consumers. Picture supplied.
Government approved levy despite advice it would be passed on to consumers. Picture supplied.

The federal government approved the controversial biosecurity protection levy despite analysis suggesting the $48 million burden would be passed from farmers and through the domestic supply chain to supermarket shoppers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jason Gregory

National Rural Affairs Reporter

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.