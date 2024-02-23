This couple's love for dairy, and for each other, make for better farming

Having grown up around beef farming at her parents' Angus stud, PJ Cattle Co in Mortlake, Tiffany McLauchlan had a vision to stay with beef.
But falling in love with a dairy farmer changed all that.
She not only fell in love with dairy farmer Liam Ackerley, Simpson, but grew to love the dairy industry and everything that came along with it.
"When I told her I was a dairy farmer she just really loved talking about it, and I was happy to talk about what I did," Mr Ackerley said.
"We just kept catching up, and she also really grew fond of the cattle."
Outside of doing a few milkings for a neighbour next door, Ms McLauchlan had little knowledge of the dairy sector.
But after meeting Mr Ackerley in 2021 "just randomly down at the pub one night," her interest and fascination grew.
"When I heard he was a dairy farmer, I did question whether I should head away from beef, but I got convinced when he took me to the calves shed, and I loved feeding them, then watching them grow and turn into wonderful heifers," she said.
"Looking after them and being involved with those calves made me really fall in love with the industry and, well, of course, with Liam as well."
Mr Ackerley said he admired Ms McLauchlan's dedication to the industry and willingness to take on new challenges.
"Tiffany has been really helpful and wonderful ever since she first came out to the farm," he said.
"Over time she has taken on a role now feeding and rearing those calves, and she really has done a really good job with that."
Ms McLauchlan said while there have been some "friendly arguments" over deciding which heifer will be joined to which bull, those discussions make for a great bonding experience between them.
The couple recently started share farming with their cattle last July on the Ackerley family property and are working towards a dream of running more than 200 cows.
While Mr Ackerley focuses on dairy full-time, Ms McLauchlan continues to show beef cattle at competitions and works as a teacher's aide, which keeps her days busy.
"The hours involved when you are getting up in the morning, milking cows and then doing it in the afternoon over seven days means you're always on the go," she said.
"I wouldn't have it any other way though. I'm a very hands-on kind of girl, and in dairy farming, you really do get that hands-on type of experience."
"I wouldn't have it any other way."
