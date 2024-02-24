'Citizen scientists' needed for rabbit virus tracking project

Rural and regional Australians are needed to join in a long running citizen science survey of rabbit diseases, to help keep the invasive pest in check.
Run by CSIRO, the nine-year program relies on samples being taken from deceased wild or domestic rabbits.
CSIRO scientist Dr Maria Jenckel said samples provided since 2015 had helped paint a better picture of the viruses circulating in wild rabbit populations.
"We encourage community members from across Australia, particularly in rural and regional areas, to contribute samples for testing so we can get the widest possible coverage across Australia," Dr Jenckel said.
"Citizen science has expanded rabbit virus tracking from fewer than 30 samples tested annually to an average of 345 samples tested annually from 2015.
"The program allows researchers to track the prevalence of rabbit virus RHDV, with samples arriving every week."
CSIRO virologist Dr Nias Peng said the project contributed directly to research on rabbit biocontrol, which had long term benefits for Australia's biosecurity, native species conservation and ecosystem health.
"It is therefore critical to sustain such programs for the long term to monitor for emergence of new rabbit haemorrhagic disease virus incursions and/or recombinant variants which may affect wild and domestic rabbit populations," Dr Peng said.
Feral rabbits are recognised as being one of the most destructive invasive pest species in Australia as they compete with native animals, cause plant biodiversity loss, and reduce crop yields.
The pest animal is estimated to cost agricultural industry about $239 million a year.
RHDV, also known as rabbit calicivirus or lagovirus, is used as a biocontrol agent to manage rabbit populations at the landscape scale in Australia.
To request a free test kit, email the research team at rabbitcalicivirus@csiro.au with a postal address.
