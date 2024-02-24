Farm Online
Home/News

'Citizen scientists' needed for rabbit virus tracking project

February 24 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The nine-year program is the longest-running citizen science survey of rabbit diseases in the world. Picture supplied
The nine-year program is the longest-running citizen science survey of rabbit diseases in the world. Picture supplied

Rural and regional Australians are needed to join in a long running citizen science survey of rabbit diseases, to help keep the invasive pest in check.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.