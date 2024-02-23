Quality Riverina cropping, grazing and breeding country | Video

Productive eastern Riverina property Yeronga covers 553 hectares (1366 acres) of quality cropping, grazing and breeding country.
Located on Piersons Road 11km north east of Mangoplah and 35km south of Wagga Wagga, the mixed farming property is described as being an excellent mix of predominantly cropping and grazing country.
The generally flat to rolling farm land is well watered with adequate shelter.
The 21 main paddocks have a strong fertiliser and lime history and there is a documented oilseed rotational record for each paddock.
Water security is a feature with 28 dams that supply 21 paddocks.
There is also a large house dam used for the garden and six 22,000 litre water tanks connected to the houses.
The average annual rainfall is about 600mm (23 inches).
Livestock infrastructure comprises of steel cattle/sheep yards equipped with a crush and a loading ramp.
There is also a three stand, raised board shearing shed with a workshop area.
Other improvements include hay sheds, machinery sheds and four 36 tonne silos.
The comfortable four bedroom residence is complemented by an additional two bedroom cottage
Yeronga will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Wagga Wagga on March 15, unless sold prior.
Contact: Geoff Palmer, 0437 892 522, or Laura Semmler, 0413 788 544, Ray White Rural, Wagga Wagga.
