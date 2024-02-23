Farm Online
New data shows 'really significant' shift in farm death rates

By Paula Thompson
Updated February 23 2024 - 4:41pm, first published 4:30pm
Preliminary data from Safe Work Australia shows the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector had half the average fatalities in 2023. Picture file
Preliminary fatality data from Safe Work Australia shows there were 20 deaths in the agriculture, forestry and fishery sector in 2023, well down on the five-year average of 38.

