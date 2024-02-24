Work to boost farm's water, fences and pastures pays off with lower EP sale

A good-sized mixed farm on the lower EP has changed hands.
Offered for private sale by Raine & Horne, Hill View on Hut Road, Wanilla takes in in 452 hectares (1117 acres).
It was offered to the market for a suggested selling price of $3,115,000, or $3500 per arable acre.
The farm is located in an area well known for its high rainfall (around 400mm) and reliable harvests.
Hill View is also well set up for sheep grazing.
About 35km north-west of Port Lincoln and 35km south of Cummins, the property offers about 360ha (890 acres) of arable land available to cropping.
The land is said to be undulating with steady rises.
Soils consist of loamy buckshot over clay.
David Guidera of Raine and Horne said in the past three years the vendor put in extensive work in establishing high quality perennial pastures for high stocking rates with fertiliser applications.
The property could be run as a livestock business with high stocking or a cropping enterprise, he said.
The seller has cleaned and repaired all dams, along with one bore and six soaks.
Mr Guidera said "there is an abundance" of quality water on the farm.
New laneways and some new fencing done allows the property to comfortably run 1200 ewes plus lambs.
Farm improvements include a 80m x 40m implement shed, two 45 tonne silos and new sheep yards.
The property is fenced to 18 paddocks.
Mr Guidera said the well improved property represented a great opportunity to invest in land or for existing farmers to expand their business.
