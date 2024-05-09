Farm Online
Home/Beef

Punitive EU access holds back 'incredible potential' for Australian beef

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
May 10 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fresh veal loin on sale in a European butchery. Photo via Shutterstock.
Fresh veal loin on sale in a European butchery. Photo via Shutterstock.

Against a backdrop of punitive market access, Australian branded beef exporters continue to eye off Europeans such is the high-value nature of their custom.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.