Cattle numbers on feed still rising, but only moderately

February 23 2024 - 2:00pm
The December quarter showed the fifth consecutive lift to feedlot capacity, which is sitting at a record.
Numbers of cattle on feed are continuing to increase but the lift has only been moderate in the December quarter to 1,294,531 head.

