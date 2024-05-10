Young, getting richer and in love with beef: Our future could be in their hands

Young and increasingly affluent beef lovers from regions like South-East Asia and the Middle East are expected to play a strong role in global red meat consumption and Australian exporters are doing their best to get to know them.
Meat & Livestock Australia's global market insights manager Miho Kondo said Indonesia had the biggest middle class in SE Asia by virtue of its large population and growing incomes.
The number of households with annual disposable income over US $35,000 - the level considered to be at which purchasing premium imported beef regularly is achievable - is anticipated to expand 6.2 per cent annually until 2027 in Indonesia, MLA reports.
Indonesia's per capita meat protein consumption is relatively low at around 19 kilograms but it is forecast to grow at 1.6pc annually to 2027.
Beef is a popular meat in Indonesia, widely used in many dishes such as rendang, bakso soup or semur (stew).
MLA's 2024 market snapshots say given recent animal disease outbreaks in Indonesia, attributes related to safety and provenance have increased in importance to consumers.
Australian beef is well-positioned to offer peace of mind due to a strong positive perception of Australia's robust and transparent production systems, traceability and consistency of high quality standards, the snapshots said.
Emeritus Professor of Veterinary Sciences with livestock productivity expertise, Professor Peter Windsor, has extensive experience working and visiting Indonesia.
He described it as an enormously variable beef market, given it was such a rapidly developing country.
"The smallhold industry is still providing beef to the local wet market in large volumes but at the other end is the high quality restaurants in places like Jakarta, where diners can select a premium steak from Argentina, New Zealand, the United States or Australia," he said.
"There are a big number of wealthy people in Indonesia who enjoy beef and there will be a lot more in the future.
"And the business people in Indonesia certainly know of Australian beef's clean and green reputation."
Beef offal is also popular in Indonesian cuisine and the country is the largest Australian offal market by volume. It ranks third in value after Korea and Japan.
Economics commentator Saul Eslake said Indonesia was possibly "the market we've flown over in our enthusiasm for China."
"Australian beef could be doing a lot better in SE Asia in general, given it's enormous potential," he said.
Ms Kondo said Vietnam was another emerging beef market with potential.
"The Vietnamese already enjoy beef in local dishes quite frequently by regional standards and as disposable incomes increase, are spending more on premium and imported red meat products," she said.
Meanwhile, in the Middle East and North Africa, there was growing acceptance of packaged meat products purchased from modern retail, she said.
"While the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia remain the largest markets, exports to a range of countries in this region are growing in both volume and value," she said.
"MENA markets have been among Australia's fastest growing for chilled grainfed beef exports, for example."
