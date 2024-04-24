Farm Online
Home/Beef

The real Beef Capital of Australia, straight from the horse's mouth

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
April 24 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The rich history of Beef Australia events in Rockhampton make it a prime candidate for the title of Beef Capital but there are many other reasons Rocky can claim the crown.
The rich history of Beef Australia events in Rockhampton make it a prime candidate for the title of Beef Capital but there are many other reasons Rocky can claim the crown.

Rockhampton, Casino, Roma, Toowoomba, the picturesque New England tablelands, the expensive South Gippsland country and the expansive Northern Territory Barkly Tablelands - all these places, plus plenty more, have a good claim on the title of Beef Capital of Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.