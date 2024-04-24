The real Beef Capital of Australia, straight from the horse's mouth

Rockhampton, Casino, Roma, Toowoomba, the picturesque New England tablelands, the expensive South Gippsland country and the expansive Northern Territory Barkly Tablelands - all these places, plus plenty more, have a good claim on the title of Beef Capital of Australia.
Depending on the criteria one selects, various towns and regions come up trumps for the crown. Is it the most number of cattle, the most expensive cattle, the most reliable cattle country or even where the most wages are paid in the beef industry that determines the true capital?
Or is it the town that claims it the most passionately?
Here, we ask a few people in the industry who've probably heard every aspect of the debate, and had a good look at most of the places in the running, where their heart lies on the matter.
"Trying to think of a clever answer to this question is never easy," said industry stalwart David Palmer, a former Cattle Council of Australia executive director and Meat & Livestock Australia managing director.
"Many people say where ever the beef event of most significance is held is where we should deem the capital."
So, under that criteria it would be Rockhampton for Beef Australia. Or does the fact that Casino's Beef Week came first land the title in NSW?
"Well, keep in mind that a little bit of our carcase goes all over the place and that this is an industry that underpins so many towns and places and regions," he said.
"That really prevents us from having a single capital.
"Really, I'd have to say Australia is the Beef Capital.
"Of the world."
The intellects would say it's Brisbane, one die-hard Brahman cattleman who didn't want to be named because he does not live in Brisbane, insisted.
That's because philosophically and academically speaking, Brisbane ticks so many boxes.
For example, it's home to the Norman Hotel, widely known as the worst vegetarian restaurant.
Red Meat Advisory Council chair John McKillop and managing director of Woolworths' meat supply business Greenstock, Anna Speer, both gave Brisbane their vote, although for reasons far from the philosophical.
"It's home to the largest concentration of beef processing in Australia and head office to some of the world's largest cattle companies such as the world-class CPC and numerous others including AACo, ACC, NAPCo, Stanbroke and Stockyard," Mr McKillop said.
"Whilst other major towns, such as Boulia, could rightfully claim the title on the basis there is no other industry but beef, or perhaps Gympie because Nolan Meats owns most of the town, I feel that Brisbane deserves the crown."
Ms Speer said Rockhampton, with its red dirt, heat, hats, boots and dust, especially during Beef Week, feels like the beef capital of Australia.
"However, I think the award should go to Brisbane, with its beautiful mix of pastoralists, processors, traders, everyday beef, luxury beef, value-add beef and Australia's worst vegetarian restaurant," she said.
"It's home to many beef people that love meat, the land and livestock."
The man credited with first selling Aussie beef to McDonald's, former Sanger Australia boss Richard Rains says it has to be Rockhampton.
It hosts the nation's biggest beef exposition, is home to most head of cattle, has one of the biggest cattle selling centres and of course has bull statues that feature daily in selfies.
"But then it could be Roma, which is surrounded by 360 degrees of big numbers of cattle. There are no cattle east of Rocky, after all," Mr Rains pondered.
Prominent seedstock producer David Bondfield said Rockhampton would always be considered the beef capital of Australia.
"Northern Australia produces the largest number of cattle in the country and apart from live export, much of the supply chain - backgrounding, feedlots and processing is in the south," he said.
"Rocky is a central point between the two and is the obvious choice to bring together all sectors of our industry."
