Other North-West Tassie dairy operations could give Betta Milk workers a lifeline

HK
By Helen Kempton
February 25 2024 - 5:00am
The inside of the Betta Millk factory in Burnie. File picture
The union representing workers at the soon-to-be-closed Betta Milk factory in Burnie, Tasmania has approached the owners of nearby dairy processing operations asking they consider taking on the more than 20 workers set to lose their jobs.

