Glasston an opportunity to 'own your own valley' | Video

Willow Tree property Glasston presents as an opportunity to "own your own valley".
Located on Glasston Road in the foothills of the Liverpool Ranges and flanking NSW's renowned Liverpool Plains, the 1400 hectare (3458 acre) property is described as a perfect balance between farming and grazing country.
Glasston has about 243ha (600 acres) arable land suitable for grain, oilseed and fodder crops,
The balance of the country is "easy doing" basalt grazing country.
Glasston features securely watered paddocks via creek frontage, 25 dams and pumped bore water supplying 28 troughs and an The annual rainfall is 762-813mm (30-32 inches).
The 36 paddocks are fenced with barb and plain wire and is in good stock-proof condition.
Working improvements include two sets of cattle yards, a machinery shed, hay shed, a workshop with a concrete floor and power, and a shearing shed.
Glasston features a charming circa 1940 four bedroom weatherboard homestead, perfect as a family home or rural retreat.
The homestead is complete with an in-ground pool, sweeping lawns, and panoramic views.
There is also a three bedroom cottage.
Marketing agent Michael Burke, McGrath Rural, said with its proximity to major agricultural services, balance of arable and grazing country, and a homestead that exudes timeless charm, Glasston is more than just a property.
"It's an opportunity and a great place to call home," Mr Burke said.
Contact Michael Burke, 0429 692 454, McGrath Rural.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.