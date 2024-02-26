Institutional grade vineyard on offer in the Barossa Valley

What has been described as a "premium quality" Barossa Valley vineyard has been offered for sale.
The family-owned Rosedale Vineyard is located in the the picturesque south western Barossa Valley.
It was initially developed in 2000 with most recent plantings in 2021 to now comprise 101 hectares (250 acres) of established classic Barossa Valley red wine grape plantings.
Colliers Agribusiness national director Tim Altschwager said Rosedale Vineyard was one of the most significant Barossa Valley vineyards to hit the market in recent times.
No suggested price range has been offered although agents say premium Barossa Valley vineyards planted to classic red wine grapes would be expected to achieve rates above $100,000 per hectare.
Mr Altschwager said Rosedale is "an impressive vineyard" with records indicating the vineyard consistently produces yields and revenue above the regional benchmark, driving exceptional profitability.
The vineyard has supplied major wine companies and well-known brands for many years.
He said a feature of the vineyard is the exceptional water security with long term supply contracts for 260 megalitres of irrigation water annually, with a further 100 megalitres available if required.
Water is sourced via connections to SA Water and Barossa Infrastructure Limited with off peak water held in lined storage dams with 220 megalitres of on-farm storage.
The vineyard has achieved Sustainable Winegrowing Australia certification to demonstrate a commitment to environmentally responsible practices within the vineyard.
Significant ESG initiatives include an 80kW solar system, a large insectarium and the use of recycled winery waste and organic manures to reduce insecticide and fungicide application.
Vineyard operations are supported by the extensive improvements include two residences, extensive operational shedding, offices and staff amenities.
"It is a rare opportunity to acquire a large-scale premium vineyard in the renowned Barossa Valley," Mr Altschwager said.
He said the offering is set to generate broad interest from domestic and overseas buyers, including existing wine industry participants and Agri Investor Groups seeking large scale assets in Australia.
For more information contact Mr Altschwager from Colliers Agribusiness on 0408 814699.
