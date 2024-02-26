Farm Online
Home/News

Institutional grade vineyard on offer in the Barossa Valley

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
February 27 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Secure access to water and premium red wine plantings are a key attraction to the sale of Rosedale Vineyard. Pictures from Colliers Agribusiness.
Secure access to water and premium red wine plantings are a key attraction to the sale of Rosedale Vineyard. Pictures from Colliers Agribusiness.

What has been described as a "premium quality" Barossa Valley vineyard has been offered for sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.