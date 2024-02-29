Berwyndale delivers irrigated Western Downs excellence | Video

Western Downs property Berwyndale has been developed as a premium irrigated, dryland and grazing powerhouse, ideal for farming or as a backgrounding and finishing depot.
Offered by the Uebergang family after 75 years of ownership, the extremely productive 1296 hectare (3202 acre) property located on Freemans Road at Columboola is 20 minutes drive south east of Miles and 30 minutes drive south west of Chinchilla.
Berwyndale features 512ha of irrigation country, 337ha of dryland cultivation and 449ha of grazing country that has been improved with bambatsi.
The property is also with 10 minutes of three major feedlots.
The operation in five adjoining freehold lots features six centre pivots, two flood areas and grazing country improved with bambatsi pasture.
Berwyndale's production has historically been underpinned by overland flow and water from Columboola Creek with more irrigation developed with the introduction of the Origin Fairymeadow Road Irrigation Pipeline in 2013.
More than 2000 megalitres of water is available annually, backed by an 800ML storage and a connected 780ML storage.
The average annual rainfall is about 645mm (26 inches).
The well fenced property has six main paddocks plus holding paddocks.
Virtually all of Berwyndale has been developed with about 100ha of brigalow nature strips remaining as shelter for livestock.
In addition to cattle, the flat to gently sloping plains country has grown a range of summer and winter crops including cotton, sorghum, mung beans and chickpeas.
Structural improvements include machinery sheds, storage sheds, a hay shed, a pump shed, seven silos, and cattle yards.
The 1000m airstrip is equipped with a 10,000 litre quick fill for a spray plane.
The four bedroom, three bathroom main house is set in established gardens.
There are also two air-conditioned worker's cottages.
Berwyndale is being sold through Resolute Property Group by an expressions of interest process that closes on April 2.
Contact Ben Forrest, 0427 580 000, Resolute Property Group.
