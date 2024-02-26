Dairy processor helps hall renewal works in north-eastern Victorian town

Saputo Dairy Australia (SDA) has contribute $10,000 towards renewal works at Corryong and District Memorial Public Hall.
The works mean the hall provides a safe place for the Corryong, Vic, community to gather during an emergency.
With funding support provided through SDA's Building Strong Communities program, the hall has received a full floor refurbishment.
This is helping the multi-purpose facility become a better recreational and emergency resource for the community.
The new and improved hall was officially launched with an event on Friday, February 23, attended by more than 200 people.
The hall is home to 16 sport, recreation, arts, culture and dance groups.
Corryong and District Memorial Public Hall & RSL Hall secretary and treasurer Sheril Wilson said the hall committee was extremely grateful for SDA's support.
"The hall is the lifeblood of our community," she said.
"Saputo Dairy Australia's contribution to our facility provides local community groups with an improved activity space, while also ensuring a safe and comfortable environment where residents can gather when needed."
SDA's Kiewa, Vic, site manager Mark Sedgwick said Saputo continued to invest in regional initiatives that supported local communities where the company's people and dairy farmers lived and worked.
"It's a huge bonus for the region to have such a fantastic multi-purpose facility that caters for so many user groups and is also available during times of crisis," he said.
"We're proud to invest in improvement programs, services and equipment to help build strong and resilient communities."
Under the community pillar of the Saputo Promise, SDA's Building Strong Communities Program aims to support not-for-profit organisations with initiatives such as disaster preparedness, relief and recovery; sustainability projects; and dairy education programs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.