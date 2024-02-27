Larger scale coastal breeder block hits the market | Video

Montrose is a larger scale coastal Central Queensland breeder block covering 12,990 hectares (32,099 acres) on four titles.
Located 42km north of Marlborough, 147km north of Rockhampton and 188km south of Mackay and featuring direct access from the Bruce Highway, the property has 8260ha (20,410 acres) of freehold and 4730ha (11,687 acres) of leasehold country.
Montrose is well positioned to three export abattoirs and saleyards at both Gracemere and Sarina.
The country comprises of developed, open flats running into undulating hills on the western boundary.
There are 10 main paddocks, three smaller house paddocks and four holding paddocks.
Established pastures include bisset, panic, spear grass, verano, seca, wynn cassia and areas of legumes supported by native species.
Water is supplied from five dams, eight bores and a creek with permanent holes. Six of the bores are equipped with solar powered pumps are described as being capable of watering 1000 head/ day.
The cattle yards are constructed from older timber rail and wood posts as well as steel rail and posts. There is a steel double deck loading ramp and calf cradle as well as a covered branding area and crush.
Other built infrastructure includes two large machinery sheds, workshop with a concrete floor, a four-bay steel hay shed, two small sheds used for storing trailers and motorbikes, and a shed at the milking yards.
The four bedroom homestead has air-conditioned living areas. There is also a two bedroom cottage, ideal for guests or a governess, and self-contained one bedroom worker's quarters with an attached carport.
Montrose will be auctioned in Rockhampton on April 24.
Contact Richard Brosnan, 0400 361 114, Ray White Rural, Virgil Kenny, 0427 334 100, Elders Rockhampton, or Brian Dawson, 0417 667 668, Brian Dawson Auctions.
