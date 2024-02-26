Farm Online
Cattle herd size to ease slightly, MLA's first projections for 2024 say

February 27 2024 - 10:00am
MLA's first cattle industry projections for 2024 say the herd has entered a maintenance phase.
Following three years of herd growth leading to the largest cattle herd in 10 years in 2023, the Australian cattle herd is expected to ease by less than 1 per cent to 28.6 million head by 30 June 2024, according to Meat & Livestock Australia's latest cattle industry projections.

