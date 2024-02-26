Regional university invests $50 million on ag tech

Charles Sturt University is investing more than $50 million into projects which it hopes will revolutionise the agriculture industry.
Vice-Chancellor Renée Leon said the investments were aimed at fixing problems and unlocking opportunities across the agriculture sector, and "helping to push the industry towards its goal of exceeding $100 billion in farm gate output by 2030."
The $50m will be comprised of $22m spent over three years for various projects at the Global Digital Farm, an integrated digital learning, innovation and research-orientated commercial mixed farm operation.
The university hopes to eventually take the farm off-grid.
Around $20 million will be spent over three years for various projects in the Renewables in Agriculture program, including bringing the first hydrogen tractor to Australia and helping farmers leverage commercial renewables technologies.
A further $10m has been earmarked for various projects in soil health management and $8m towards a circularity 'Centre of Excellence'.
"These investments mark a significant step towards realising the vision of a more sustainable, innovative and resilient Australian agriculture sector," Professor Leon said.
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said, through a university spokesperson, that the Charles Sturt initiative was "good for farmers, good for Australia and good for our economy."
"We know that climate change is impacting the profitability and productivity of farms around the country," he said.
"So it's fantastic to see more serious investment to help advance the development of technology to help farmers reduce their emissions."
