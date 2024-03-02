Farm Online
US spring is make or break for grain prices

By Nathan Cattle, Clear Grain Exchange
March 2 2024 - 11:00am
Forecasts of a record corn harvest this year are weighing on global grain markets including wheat with prices grinding lower.

