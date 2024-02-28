Top quality inner Darling Downs cultivation opportunity | Video

Quality inner Darling Downs dryland cropping properties Hegartys and Frees are on the market, to be auctioned by Webster Cavanagh Rural as two separate parcels on March 26.
Located on Dungannon Road about 6km from Clifton, the country has been held by Allan and Shirley Urhardt for the past 62 years, who are transitioning to retirement.
Hegartys covers 43ha (107 acres) and features soft, self-mulching alluvial soils.
The property has been left fallow for winter crop and has a history of growing a rotation of barley, mung beans, corn, sorghum and wheat.
Spring Creek runs along south western boundary.
Frees is 80ha (197 acres) and also has soft, self-mulching alluvial soils growing a rotation of barley, mung beans, corn, sorghum and wheat
Infrastructure on Frees includes a steel framed machinery shed with a skillion, three silos with a combined storage capacity of about 298 tonnes, and a Moridge grain dryer.
There is also a equipped stock and domestic bore, three phase underground power, and a 24 panel solar system.
The blocks are located close to major depots and is about 51km north east of Toowoomba, 47km north of Warwick, and 176km from Brisbane.
Marketing agent Jules Coutts, Webster Cavanagh Rural, said Hegartys and Frees were efficient cropping operations that had been meticulously maintained.
Hegartys and Frees will be auctioned in Clifton on March 26. The sorghum crop is not included in sale.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.