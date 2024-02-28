Farm Online
Home/Dairy

How do we compare with sustainability?

By Rhys Tarling
February 28 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackson Hewett (left), AuctionsPlus head of content Jacqui Biddulph, Kerridge Farm director, University of Melbourne professor Richard Eckhard, co-founder and CEO of Rumin8, David Messina and Global Sustainability director Charlotte Weston, were part of a panel discussion on the first day of evokeAG. 2024.
Jackson Hewett (left), AuctionsPlus head of content Jacqui Biddulph, Kerridge Farm director, University of Melbourne professor Richard Eckhard, co-founder and CEO of Rumin8, David Messina and Global Sustainability director Charlotte Weston, were part of a panel discussion on the first day of evokeAG. 2024.

A PANEL discussion was held on the first day of evokeAG. 2024 at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre on the social, regulatory and environmental pressures mounting on the food supply chain to reduce gas emissions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.