Farm Online
Home/News

Invasive bees defy logic to build 10,000 colony strong population

Updated March 2 2024 - 2:27pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Invasive Asian honeybees have defied evolutionary expectations and established a thriving population in North Queensland. Picture Rosalyn Gloag
Invasive Asian honeybees have defied evolutionary expectations and established a thriving population in North Queensland. Picture Rosalyn Gloag

Invasive Asian honeybees have defied evolutionary expectations and established a thriving population in North Queensland during the past decade, much to the chagrin of the honey industry and biosecurity officials.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.