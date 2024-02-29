Farm Online
Home/News

Bundoo: Developed country with established buffel grass | Video

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
February 29 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

Cluster fenced South West Queensland property Bundoo consists of 4267 hectares (10,544 acres) of developed country featuring large areas established buffel grass.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.