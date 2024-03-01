Brooklyn aggregation 'value-for-money' breeder country | Video

The Brooklyn aggregation is a large scale, picturesque 6092 hectare (15,051 acre) exclusion fenced grazing property estimated to run about 700 breeders while also being very well suited to both sheep and goats.
Described as "value-for-money" breeder country well located to Warwick, Toowoomba and Brisbane, the property offers a blend of open grassed flats, permanent and seasonal creeks, timbered areas.
There is also set to be additional income from four wind turbines, which are being constructed this year.
The majority of the aggregation is open country with scattered timber, with the balance having more heavily timbered areas.
Pastures on the soft traprock country that runs through to the creek flats includes paspalum, blue grass, and winter legumes.
There is also about 80ha (200 acres) of former cultivation country.
About 75 per cent of the country is shown as category X on Queensland Government vegetation mapping, suggesting an offsets or carbon project could be developed.
Livestock infrastructure includes three operational shearing sheds, and well maintained sheep and cattle yards.
About 90 per cent of the internal fencing has also been renewed with a combination of exclusion, electric and hinge joint fencing.
The aggregation also has exceptionally well watered by 45 dams, bores, and natural water sources.
The Macintyre Brook, Branch Creek and several smaller creeks have permanent and semi-permanent waterholes.
The average annual rainfall is about 620mm (24 inches).
Other infrastructure includes quality sheds, workshops, fencing and roadways, facilitating efficient operations and access throughout the property.
Accommodation includes the impressive, recently renovated Brooklyn Homestead and four other homes, including workers cottages.
The Frith family is selling Brooklyn with plans to relocate to North Queensland.
The Brooklyn Aggregation is being presented as a whole or available as three individual properties. A walk in, walk out sale may also be considered.
Expressions of interest close with Ray White Rural on March 27.
Contact Jez McNamara, 0427 270 280, or Peter Douglas, 0407 172 101, Ray White Rural Queensland.
