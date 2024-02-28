"Game on" as Craig Kelly joins One Nation

Former Liberal Craig Kelly's merry-go-round political career has seen him join Pauline Hanson's One Nation effective immediately.
Mr Kelly is currently the director of Clive Palmer's United Australia Party and will become PHON's federal campaign director in the lead up to a federal election to be held by May next year.
He made the official announcement on social media platform X shortly before midday on Wednesday, saying that it was "game on" and that he had joined PHON "to provide real opposition to the Labor/Liberal cartel."
"If you follow the science and understand the nonsense of Net Zero and if you are concerned how extreme migration is pushing up rents & mortgages and fundamentally changing the Australian way of life for the worse - come and join the fight," he said.
In a later post, Mr Kelly, who has changed his handle bio to reflect his position change, wrote that he is "honoured to follow Pauline Hanson into battle."
Kelly's shift to a new and more established political arena will also see his often divisive and outspoken views on a range of topics influence PHON strategy and policy.
Several of those views are already strongly aligned and he will also take a loyal and large following to PHON.
Early speculation is that Mr Kelly may want to use the appointment to jockey for a tilt at a New South Wales state seat.
Mr Kelly's role will apparently include the vetting of candidates and fund raising.
He first entered federal parliament after winning the division of Hughes at the 2010 election. However, he resigned from the Liberal Party in February 2021 to sit on the crossbench as an independent.
In August 2021 he joined UAP as party leader.
Allegations have been directed towards Mr Kelly in recent years for using social media to spread misinformation.
