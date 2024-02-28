CSIRO fungal disease breakthrough

Scientists at CSIRO have made a breakthrough likely to help the cropping sector cut losses to damaging fungal disease.
The CSIRO researchers have made a discovery in the molecular plant pathology space which will help plant breeders in their quest to breed durable disease-resistant crops.
CSIRO estimates that rust pathogens globally cost the cropping sector over $1.53 billion while a 2020 study from the Grains Research and Development Corporation found stripe rust alone cost Aussie growers over $270 million a year.
The CSIRO work has developed a new rapid gene-screening platform which can identify new avirulence (Avr) effector genes in plant pathogens.
CSIRO researcher Peter Dodds, co-lead of the project, said the new method will have a huge impact on future pathogen-resistant crop development.
"Our advanced screening technology represents a technological leap forward in our ability to study the processes that give plants enduring resistance to disease, enabling new genetic strategies to safeguard crop production and disease management in Australia and abroad," Dr Dodds said.
"This method enables high-throughput screening of complex genetic libraries in a plant's cellular environment at an unprecedented speed."
By being able to screen quickly and effective Dr Dodds said plant scientists had the ability to select more disease-resistant crops, aiding in efforts in pathogen surveillance.
"The technology positions CSIRO to tackle important biosecurity challenges as climate change increases risks for disease outbreaks."
Already, he said there had been some promising finds.
"We have been able to identify several new fungal Avr effector genes in the wheat stem rust pathogen, reducing the time from years or even decades to mere months."
Effector genes in plant pathogens, like rust fungus, encode proteins that suppress plant immune responses.
However, if the plant recognises these pathogen proteins, they can activate plant defence mechanisms and stop widespread infection.
