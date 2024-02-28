Hay market looks for lead for high quality crop

The hay market remains quiet as Australia enters the early autumn period, with domestic buyers trying to get a handle on their potential requirements through to the middle of the year.
With export sales largely already organised, fodder consultant Colin Peace, JumbukAG, said earlier in the month the focus was turning towards the domestic market.
"The export sector is quietening off, most of what is going to be done has been done by now," Mr Peace said.
"The focus now moves towards the domestic market, but there is a bit of a slowdown there as people look to assess what is going to happen from here."
"There was obviously some pretty good feed grown in the south over summer, but it has been warm and dry through February so there is still the potential for an autumn feed drought to emerge."
"At present the market is waiting to see how strong that autumn demand is going to be."
Fodder consumers will have their pick of high quality product this season, with feed sales platform Feed Central reporting the best quality hay in a decade.
All hay that was stored under cover will present good value for buyers with feed and visual tests easily outperforming weather impacted product from last season.
Tests by Feed Central found overall sugars are up 10 per cent, hay bale weights are up 16pc, and 58pc of hay has been graded Feed Central's top visual grade FCAA or its second tier FCA compared to just 16pc the previous year.
Feed Central grower services manager Stephen Page said it had been the best year for hay production he'd seen in his nine years with the company.
He said he had recently toured through NSW which was having a fantastic season.
"In the nine years I've been with Feed Central, this year has been the best year I have seen across eastern Australia and into South Australia," he said.
"Overall, the whole region has produced hay that is phenomenal in quality."
Cereal hay bales were up 16pc in average weight due to the higher nutritional value.
"This is good because the more weight in the bales you get more tonnes in the shed, better freight rates and it means less work," Mr Page said.
