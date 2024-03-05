Farm Online
Record 2023 slaughter data cause MLA flock projections rejig

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
March 6 2024 - 6:00am
MLA projections place the national sheep flock for 2024 at 76.5 million.
Data showing the heights lamb slaughter reached in 2023 was a key factor that inspired a rejig of Meat & Livestock Australia's predictions for 2024.

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

