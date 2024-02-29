Farm Online
Focus on Australia's role in SE Asia's food security

By Liv Casben
February 29 2024 - 7:00pm
Southeast Asia is one of the fastest growing markets for Australian agricultural exports. (EPA PHOTO)
The role Australian agriculture has to play in the Southeast Asian market and how it can help food security in the region, is the focus of a new parliamentary inquiry.

