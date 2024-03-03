Farm Online
Home/Beef
Watch

Wilmot field day 2024: Who was there, what was said about carbon and beef

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated March 4 2024 - 8:38am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

From the scientific intricacies of how carbon is sequestered in soil to matching stocking rates with rainfall and rest period sweet spots, the 2024 Wilmot Cattle Company field days covered everything at the cutting edge of agriculture and climate solutions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.