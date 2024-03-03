Wilmot field day 2024: Who was there, what was said about carbon and beef

From the scientific intricacies of how carbon is sequestered in soil to matching stocking rates with rainfall and rest period sweet spots, the 2024 Wilmot Cattle Company field days covered everything at the cutting edge of agriculture and climate solutions.
Wilmot is an 8,000 hectare beef cattle breeding, trading, and grass finishing operation, made up of four properties in the New England region of New South Wales.
It first held field days in 2019 with the aim of bringing together producers, scientists and other experts in the emerging field of carbon farming and natural resource management to nut out the way forward in what is new ground for the beef business.
Wilmot is owned by private investment group Macdoch Australia, whose executive chairman Alasdair MacLeod opened this year's event by saying globally and in Australia, there was a dramatic shift in momentum to focus on farming that improves the resilience of landscapes, builds natural capital, enhances soil carbon sequestration, delivers climate solutions and lifts farm productivity.
There was, today, a greater understanding that this was the direction that agriculture must go, he said.
The organisers of the three-day event believe 2024 has the potential to be a game changer for accelerating that change in Australian agriculture.
There was plenty of discussion about governments, finance institutions, customers and consumers increasingly look to Australian agriculture to be global leader in delivering climate solutions.
There was also insight from international experts suggesting Australian beef is leading the way.
Around 350 people attended the event - most of them producers - and they travelled from every state in Australia and also from overseas.
Many said they wanted to tap into what others were thinking about how to focus on the core business of beef production while at the same time enhancing other aspects of the farm, such as natural capital assets like biodiversity, pasture growth, soil health, carbon sequestration and water quality.
