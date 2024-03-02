Dearth of diversity stifling agrifood tech and innovation

We know founders are often product leaders who have deep domain knowledge, having built and managed products at other companies. We know these product leaders and managers are people who have STEM skills and qualifications. Unfortunately, we also know that women only make up 20% of all people with STEM qualifications, and girls are half as likely as boys to aspire to a career in STEM. Of First Nations people, only 0.5% hold university level STEM qualifications.

