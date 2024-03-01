Farm Online
Upgraded Forage Value Index includes quality rating for perennial ryegrass

March 1 2024 - 7:00pm
An irrigated perennial ryegrass Pasture Trial Network trial at Nambrok in Gippsland, Vic, sown in April 2023. Picture supplied by Dairy Australia
Australian dairy farmers will be able to make more informed decisions when choosing ryegrass cultivars for their pastures following the release of Dairy Australia's 2024 Forage Value Index (FVI).

