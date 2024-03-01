Inspiring mentor sought for young dairy farmer tour to New Zealand

An inspiring mentor is being sought to help lead a young dairy farmer tour to New Zealand in April.
The Gardiner Foundation, in collaboration with the Australian Dairy Conference, has announced the opportunity for a dedicated individual to join the upcoming tour.
This eight-day tour, scheduled for April 14-21, will immerse young dairy professionals from across Australia in an exploration of New Zealand's South Island, covering leading dairy farms, research facilities, industry bodies and leadership initiatives.
Gardiner Foundation general manager, people and community development Jenny Wilson said the New Zealand Study Tour mentor played a pivotal role in the journey, providing guidance and support to the participants throughout the tour and beyond.
"The mentor will play a crucial role in shaping the experience of our participants," she said.
"We're looking for someone with a deep understanding of the dairy industry and a passion for mentoring to join us on this remarkable journey."
The Gardiner Foundation seeks an individual with a passion for developing others and an adeptness in fostering respectful discussions.
Previous involvement in Gardiner Foundation programs is highly valued, but not essential.
Responsibilities include guiding the group, facilitating discussions, ensuring safety and providing post-tour linkages to development opportunities.
"This is a great opportunity for someone to elevate their leadership skills," Ms Wilson said.
"We expect this to be a rewarding experience, and for the selected mentor to really benefit from working with young people while exploring New Zealand's dairy industry and dairy communities."
Interested individuals are encouraged to submit a cover letter highlighting their enthusiasm for mentoring and their relevant experience in the dairy sector, along with their resume, to Ross Bawden at ross.bawden@gardinerfoundation.com.au.
Applications close at 5pm on Friday, March 15.
Download the full position description at https://www.gardinerfoundation.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/Gardiner-Foundation-NZ-Study-Tour-Mentor-PD.docx.
