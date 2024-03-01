Farm Online
Inspiring mentor sought for young dairy farmer tour to New Zealand

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
March 2 2024 - 9:00am
Participants in the 2023 Gardiner Foundation New Zealand Study Tour. Picture supplied by Gardiner Foundation
Participants in the 2023 Gardiner Foundation New Zealand Study Tour. Picture supplied by Gardiner Foundation

An inspiring mentor is being sought to help lead a young dairy farmer tour to New Zealand in April.

