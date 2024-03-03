Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Scholarships awarded in memory of dairy farmers killed in lifesaving tragedy

March 3 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ross and Andrew Powell were prominent figures in the south-west dairy farming industry and life-long life saving club members. Picture: Rob Gunstone
Ross and Andrew Powell were prominent figures in the south-west dairy farming industry and life-long life saving club members. Picture: Rob Gunstone

Four Timboon P-12 graduates from south-west Victoria will be supported in the next phase of their study after receiving Powell Legacy Fund scholarships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.