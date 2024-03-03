Scholarships awarded in memory of dairy farmers killed in lifesaving tragedy

Four Timboon P-12 graduates from south-west Victoria will be supported in the next phase of their study after receiving Powell Legacy Fund scholarships.
Olivia Whiting, from Simpson, Vic, will start her agricultural science course at La Trobe University in 2025 while this year Olive Andrew, Port Campbell, Vic, will study law at Deakin University's Burwood campus.
Troy Groves, Timboon, Vic, will start his engineering course at Deakin Geelong, and after deferring for a year Rachel Morden will study a double degree of a Bachelor of Science and a Bachelor of Engineering with honours at Monash University.
Ms Whiting has been working at Apostle Whey cheese, taking tourists through cheese tasting and educating them about cheese and the dairy industry.
She said once she completed the Bachelor of Agriculture, she hopes to extend her experience by working in a research facility to help develop practises and innovations to increase the sustainability of farming in the future.
"I am passionate about helping work towards using better practises to sustain the land," she said.
Mr Groves has lived on a beef farm, milked for a neighbouring dairy farm and been inspired by his parents, who are highly involved in the dairy industry.
"This has given me a deep understanding of the dairy industry and its value, leading me towards wanting to pursue a career in the dairy industry," he said.
Both Ms Whiting and Ms Andrew have extensive experience with the Port Campbell Surf Lifesaving Club and Ms Morden and Mr Groves have strong local community and sporting connections.
The Powell Legacy Fund scholarship, administered by the DemoDAIRY Foundation, offers grants and scholarships in recognition of the work of the late Ross and Andy Powell in volunteering, education and agriculture.
Ross, 71, and Andy, 32, tragically died after their boat flipped during a rescue mission near the Twelve Apostles in 2018.
The pair were life-long members of the Port Campbell Surf Life Saving Club, active in the CFA and SES, and prominent figures in the local dairy farming industry.
Visit the DemoDAIRY Foundation website https://www.demodairy.com.au or contact DDF secretary Ian Teese on 0427 358987 or itag@bigpond.com for more information on DDF or the Powell Legacy Fund.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.