Farm Online
Home/Beef

No growth expected in global beef consumption in year ahead Rabobank report predicts

March 2 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rabobank senior animal proteins analyst Angus Gidley-Baird says gloabl beef demand will be sluggish. Picture supplied
Rabobank senior animal proteins analyst Angus Gidley-Baird says gloabl beef demand will be sluggish. Picture supplied

With limited or negative real wages growth expected in 2024, coupled with the higher cost environment, Rabobank expects global beef consumption will at best remain steady and possibly decline through 2024, with some notable regional variations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.